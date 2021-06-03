Home / News / Science News / NewsBytes Briefing: Samsung's helping Google fold the Pixel, and more
NewsBytes Briefing: Samsung's helping Google fold the Pixel, and more

Written by
Nachiket Mhatre
Last updated on Jun 03, 2021, 01:27 am
As more rumors emerge hinting at Google considering a foldable version of its Pixel smartphone, the terrible durability of Samsung's first foldable device is a cautionary tale for anyone trying to replicate it. However, Samsung eventually mitigated the problem with the Ultra-Thin Glass (UTG) technology. Now, fresh rumors suggest that it will lend the same technology to Google for its yet-unannounced Pixel foldable phone.

Whoever wins, we lose

Facebook v/s Apple feud intensifies with former commissioning paid study

This rare instance of co-operation is offset by Facebook funding a study showing how Apple harms consumers and competition under the pretense of privacy. This was in retaliation to Apple going after its ad revenues with App Tracking Transparency. Before you pick sides and root for your favorite tech oligarchy, it really pays to remember Alien vs. Predator's pithy tagline: "Whoever wins...we lose."

Cross platform

Apple TV app makes the jump to Android TV devices

Unlike Facebook, Google doesn't seem to hold a grudge against Apple for threatening its ad revenues. Now nearly all Android TV devices will host the Apple TV app, which is a smart move considering how its original programming can now reach a much larger installed base outside of the iOS ecosystem. Apple is asking $4.99 per month for its Netflix competitor.

TSMC's plan-B involves a $12 billion chip foundry in Arizona

While Apple TV has jumped across platforms, one of the world's largest chip makers TSMC is planning to sail across the Pacific Ocean before China annexes its home country Taiwan. The chip maker has begun the construction of its $12 billion facility in Arizona, which is expected to complete by 2024. Coincidentally, analysts also believe that China will most likely take Taiwan by 2025.

After Bitcoin, Elon Musk focuses on children's entertainment

Another week, another instance of Elon Musk using his tweets to make the stock markets go haywire. This time around, Musk's tweet on a daft children's song Baby Shark caused the parent company Samsung Publishing stocks to spike by 10 percent. On the bright side, cryptocurrency investors should be happy that the billionaire took a break from manipulating crypto markets for a change.

