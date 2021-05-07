NewsBytes Briefing: SpaceX's Starship finally sticks the landing, and more

May 07, 2021

After numerous flight tests ending up in fiery balls of fire, Elon Musk's SpaceX has finally managed to land a Starship prototype without an incident.

That is, provided you don't consider accidental methane fire a noteworthy incident. NASA may have frozen funding to SpaceX for the moon mission after Jeff Bezos and company raised a stink, but SpaceX continues to hit milestones regardless.

Apple tax

Apple bent over backwards to retain commissions on Netflix subscriptions

Just like Blue Origin can't hold back SpaceX, Apple too failed at keeping Netflix in the golden handcuffs of its App Store. Originally, Apple enjoyed taking 30 percent cut from all Netflix subscriptions made within its iOS app.

But the moment Netflix decided it had enough of the Apple tax, the iPhone maker began bending over backwards in desperation to retain the cash cow.

Apple AirTag's hidden features include debug mode and domestic abuse

In more Apple news, a Reddit user has found a hidden debug mode for tracking AirTag, but that pales in comparison to Washington Post reporter discovering how Apple's anti-stalking measures for the tracking device aren't sufficient.

Apparently, the safeguards fail when it comes to warding off abusive partners. Meaning, the AirTag can be used to endanger the privacy and safety of domestic abuse victims.

Unsolicited feature

YouTube's forced translation experiment might be putting off users

YouTube users from non-English speaking countries have reported seeing auto-translated video elements such as titles, descriptions, and closed captions. It looks like YouTube has integrated Google Translate engine into the mobile and desktop versions of the video streaming platform.

However, it seems to have annoyed a large number of users who have been complaining of poor machine translations with no way to opt out.

PUBG Mobile returns

Indian parents' worst nightmare will soon come true

PUBG Mobile is banned in India, but it still has 10 million active users in the country who use VPN and other tactics to bypass the geo-restrictions. However, that struggle will soon end because it is being relaunched as Battlegrounds Mobile India.

PUBG Corporation is investing $100 million in the country to comply with government norms and bring the game back to Indian users.