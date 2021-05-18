Home / News / Science News / NewsBytes Briefing: Twitterati feels the subscription blues, and more
NewsBytes Briefing: Twitterati feels the subscription blues, and more

Nachiket Mhatre
May 18, 2021
NewsBytes Briefing: Twitterati feels the subscription blues, and more
Twitter Blue subscription mode will hide features behind paywall

Apple has been going after its Big Tech rivals by hurting their ad revenue models, but Twitter is making sure it can weather Apple's impending "adpocalypse". The answer is Twitter Blue, which is the microblogging platform's vehicle to transition from the ad model to a freemium subscription model. The platform aims to future proof itself by gating much requested features behind a subscription paywall.

Inclusivity

Instagram might finally allow desktop peasants to make posts

While Twitter plans to paywall features, Instagram is adding a new one. For long, desktop users were considered too uncool for Instagram. The browser version of the app wasn't allowed to upload anything, but rumor has it that is about to change. App researchers have discovered code hinting that Instagram is working on allowing desktop users to upload photos and videos.

miniTV

Amazon believes it will succeed where Flipkart and others failed

From Flipkart and Paytm to Ola and Zomato, several tech entities have tried their hand at streaming video. But the fact that few know of these speaks volumes of their success, or the lack thereof. Now, Amazon India will be trying its hand at the same with miniTV, which will be embedded in the shopping app for free alongside the paid Prime Video service.

Stepping down

#MeToo movement might have forced Bill Gates's hand in 2019

It's a bad time to be Bill Gates as the proverbial skeletons tumble out of his closet following his much-publicized divorce with his wife of 27 years Melinda Gates. Now, a Wall Street Journal report claims that Gates bowing out as a member of Microsoft's board of directors might have had something to do with the #MeToo movement that was raging at that time.

No loss

More evidence mounts of Apple Music embracing lossless audio

Bill Gates's PR team might be at a total loss, but Apple Music is gearing up to go lossless. After several leaks and code analysis pointing to the music service embracing the digital Hi-Fi revolution a decade too late, Apple's impending special announcement later this week is widely expected to be about Apple Music introducing the lossless audio upgrade.

