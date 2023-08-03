Technology

NHAI launches 'Rajmargyatra' mobile app to enhance highway travel experience

Written by Sanjana Shankar August 03, 2023 | 06:28 pm 2 min read

The app supports two languages: English and Hindi

National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has launched a mobile app called 'Rajmargyatra' to improve the highway experience. This app offers real-time weather updates and useful information like nearby toll plazas, gas stations, hospitals, and hotels. Users can report highway-related issues and attach geo-tagged videos or photos for clarity. It also integrates FASTag services for seamless payments and promotes safe driving via voice assistance.

Complaints are directed to higher authorities in case of delays

'Rajmargyatra' aims to provide "comprehensive information" on the Indian National Highways. The app's integration with FASTag services helps reduce congestion at toll plazas. Complaints will be handled on time, with system-generated escalations to higher authorities if needed. Users can track the status of their grievances via the app. It is available in Hindi and English and is supported on both Android and iOS.

NHAI would have to regularly update the app

The release of the 'Rajmargyatra' app is expected to have a positive impact on highway travel in the country as it provides essential information and a convenient platform for reporting issues. NHAI would have to regularly update the app and promptly address complaints to garner and maintain user trust. Overall, 'Rajmargyatra' is a significant step toward enhancing the highway user experience in India.