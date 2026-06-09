Nintendo Direct June 9 to preview Switch and Switch 2

Rumors: Splatoon Raiders, big 3rd-party games

Rumors point to Splatoon Raiders (dropping in July) and Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave (coming in 2026), along with possible looks at The Adventures of Elliot: The Millenium Tales and Star Fox.

Big third-party titles like LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight, 007 First Light, FromSoftware's The Duskbloods, and Elden Ring Tarnished Edition could also appear.

And yep, fans are hoping for a Super Mario Odyssey sequel or a Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake to headline the show!