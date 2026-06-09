Nintendo Direct June 9 to preview Switch and Switch 2
Nintendo's big 50-minute Direct is happening June 9, 2026, at 7am PT (7:30pm IST), streaming live on YouTube and the Nintendo Today app.
Expect reveals for both the Switch and Switch 2, plus a Treehouse: Live session right after for deeper dives into new games with the development teams.
Rumors: Splatoon Raiders, big 3rd-party games
Rumors point to Splatoon Raiders (dropping in July) and Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave (coming in 2026), along with possible looks at The Adventures of Elliot: The Millenium Tales and Star Fox.
Big third-party titles like LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight, 007 First Light, FromSoftware's The Duskbloods, and Elden Ring Tarnished Edition could also appear.
And yep, fans are hoping for a Super Mario Odyssey sequel or a Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake to headline the show!