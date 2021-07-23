Home / News / Technology News / Nokia's latest 4G feature phone goes official at Rs. 2,800
Nokia's latest 4G feature phone goes official at Rs. 2,800

Nokia's latest 4G feature phone goes official at Rs. 2,800
Nokia 110 4G feature phone launched in India

HMD Global has launched its latest feature phone, the Nokia 110 4G, in India. The device carries an affordable price-tag of Rs. 2,799 and will be up for grabs via Amazon and Nokia's official website. As for the key highlights, it comes with a 1.8-inch LCD display, a single rear camera, HD voice calling support, and a UNISOC processor. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone is offered in three color options

The Nokia 110 4G features a sleek and compact body, a curved back panel for better grip, and a physical keypad. On the rear, it has a single camera. The handset bears a 1.8-inch LCD color display with a QVGA (120x160 pixels) resolution. It is offered in Black, Yellow, and Aqua color variants. Dimensions-wise, the Nokia 110 measures 121x50x14.5mm.

It comes loaded with the classic Snake game

The Nokia 110 4G sports a single 0.8MP QVGA camera on the back. It also has a video player, a loud speaker, an MP3 player, and supports wired as well as wireless FM radio. The phone is also loaded with the iconic Snake game.

It offers support for HD voice calling

The Nokia 110 4G is powered by a UNISOC T107 processor, paired with 128MB of RAM and 48MB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 32GB. It runs on Nokia's Series 30+ OS and packs a 1,020mAh battery which is claimed to provide up to 13 days of standby time. The handset offers 4G connectivity as well as HD voice calling support.

Nokia 110 4G: Pricing and availability

The Nokia 110 4G is priced at Rs. 2,799 in India. It will go on sale from July 24 onwards via Amazon India and Nokia's official website.

