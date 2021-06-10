Home / News / Science News / HMD Global introduces entry-level Nokia C01 Plus smartphone
HMD Global introduces entry-level Nokia C01 Plus smartphone

Harshita Malik
Last updated on Jun 10, 2021, 12:06 am
Nokia C01 Plus smartphone announced in Russia

Expanding its portfolio of affordable smartphones, HMD Global has announced the Nokia C01 Plus handset in the Russian market. It carries a price-tag of RUB 6,490 (roughly Rs. 6,600) and looks similar to the Nokia C1 Plus, which was launched last year. As for the highlights, the C01 Plus has a 5.45-inch screen, a UNISOC SC9863A chipset, and a selfie camera flash.

Design and display

It sports an HD+ display

The Nokia C01 Plus features a traditional rectangular screen with thick bezels on the top and bottom. On the rear, it packs a pill-shaped single camera unit. The device bears a 5.45-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 18:9. It measures 148x71.8x9.3mm, weighs 157 grams, and is offered in two color options: Blue and Purple.

There is a 5MP rear camera

The Nokia C01 Plus is equipped with a single 5MP rear camera. For selfies and video calls, it has a 5MP front-facing shooter. Both the lenses are supported by a dedicated LED flash unit for better low-light photos.

The phone runs on Android 11 (Go edition)

The Nokia C01 Plus draws power from a UNISOC SC9863A processor, combined with 1GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11 (Go edition) and houses a 3,000mAh battery with 5W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Nokia C01 Plus: Pricing and availability

The Nokia C01 Plus is priced at RUB 6,490 (around Rs. 6,600) for the solo 1GB/16GB model. It is currently up for pre-orders in Russia.

Realme C21Y, with Android 11 (Go edition), to debut soon

Trending Topics