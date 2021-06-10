HMD Global introduces entry-level Nokia C01 Plus smartphone

Nokia C01 Plus smartphone announced in Russia

Expanding its portfolio of affordable smartphones, HMD Global has announced the Nokia C01 Plus handset in the Russian market. It carries a price-tag of RUB 6,490 (roughly Rs. 6,600) and looks similar to the Nokia C1 Plus, which was launched last year. As for the highlights, the C01 Plus has a 5.45-inch screen, a UNISOC SC9863A chipset, and a selfie camera flash.

Design and display

It sports an HD+ display

The Nokia C01 Plus features a traditional rectangular screen with thick bezels on the top and bottom. On the rear, it packs a pill-shaped single camera unit. The device bears a 5.45-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 18:9. It measures 148x71.8x9.3mm, weighs 157 grams, and is offered in two color options: Blue and Purple.

There is a 5MP rear camera

The Nokia C01 Plus is equipped with a single 5MP rear camera. For selfies and video calls, it has a 5MP front-facing shooter. Both the lenses are supported by a dedicated LED flash unit for better low-light photos.

Internals

The phone runs on Android 11 (Go edition)

The Nokia C01 Plus draws power from a UNISOC SC9863A processor, combined with 1GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11 (Go edition) and houses a 3,000mAh battery with 5W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Nokia C01 Plus: Pricing and availability

The Nokia C01 Plus is priced at RUB 6,490 (around Rs. 6,600) for the solo 1GB/16GB model. It is currently up for pre-orders in Russia.