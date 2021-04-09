HMD Global launches six new budget-friendly Nokia smartphones

The Nokia C10 and C20 have a single 5MP (f/2.2) camera on the back and a 5MP lens on the front for selfies and video calls.
Nokia G10 has a 13MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth shooter. The G20 comes with a 48MP main camera, a 5MP ultra-wide snapper, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth shooter. The duo sports an 8MP front-facing shooter.
Nokia X10 has a 48MP primary sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth shooter. The X20 offers a similar arrangement but with a 64MP main camera. Up front, they have an 8MP and 32MP selfie shooter, respectively.