Nokia C20 Plus, with an HD+ display, launched in India

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Aug 09, 2021, 06:21 pm

HMD Global has launched its latest budget-friendly smartphone, the Nokia C20 Plus, in India. The handset carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 8,999 and is up for grabs in two color options via Nokia's official website. As for the key highlights, the device comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display, dual rear cameras, a UNISOC processor, and a 4,950mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone features an IPS LCD panel

The Nokia C20 Plus sports a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel and a curved back panel for better grip. On the rear, there is a circular-shaped dual camera unit. The handset bears a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is offered in Graphite Black and Ocean Blue color variants.

Information

It has an 8MP main camera

The Nokia C20 Plus is equipped with a dual rear camera unit comprising an 8MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth lens. For selfies and video calling, it has a 5MP front-facing camera.

Internals

It boots Android 11 (Go Edition)

The Nokia C20 Plus is powered by a UNISOC SC9863A processor, paired with up to 3GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11 (Go Edition) and packs a 4,950mAh battery with 10W charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Pocket-pinch

Nokia C20 Plus: Pricing and availability

In India, the Nokia C20 Plus is priced at Rs. 8,999 for the 2GB/32GB model and Rs. 9,999 for the 3GB/32GB variant. It is available for purchase via leading online and offline platforms as well as through Nokia India's official website. The company has also confirmed that it will announce the Nokia C30 and Nokia C01 Plus in India around the festive season.