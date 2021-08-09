Home / News / Technology News / Nokia C20 Plus, with an HD+ display, launched in India
Technology

Nokia C20 Plus, with an HD+ display, launched in India

Written by
Surbhi Shah
Last updated on Aug 09, 2021, 06:21 pm
Nokia C20 Plus, with an HD+ display, launched in India
Nokia C20 Plus goes official in India

HMD Global has launched its latest budget-friendly smartphone, the Nokia C20 Plus, in India. The handset carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 8,999 and is up for grabs in two color options via Nokia's official website. As for the key highlights, the device comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display, dual rear cameras, a UNISOC processor, and a 4,950mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

In this article
Design and display

The phone features an IPS LCD panel

The Nokia C20 Plus sports a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel and a curved back panel for better grip. On the rear, there is a circular-shaped dual camera unit. The handset bears a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is offered in Graphite Black and Ocean Blue color variants.

Information

It has an 8MP main camera

The Nokia C20 Plus is equipped with a dual rear camera unit comprising an 8MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth lens. For selfies and video calling, it has a 5MP front-facing camera.

Internals

It boots Android 11 (Go Edition)

The Nokia C20 Plus is powered by a UNISOC SC9863A processor, paired with up to 3GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11 (Go Edition) and packs a 4,950mAh battery with 10W charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Pocket-pinch

Nokia C20 Plus: Pricing and availability

In India, the Nokia C20 Plus is priced at Rs. 8,999 for the 2GB/32GB model and Rs. 9,999 for the 3GB/32GB variant. It is available for purchase via leading online and offline platforms as well as through Nokia India's official website. The company has also confirmed that it will announce the Nokia C30 and Nokia C01 Plus in India around the festive season.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Microsoft is testing feature-rich Night Mode for Xbox consoles

Latest News

Parliamentary panel on education suggests reopening of schools; highlights concerns

India

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's silver-jubilee in showbiz: Rating his best six

Entertainment

ASUS ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition launched at Rs. 1,54,990

Technology

Watch these six shows while waiting for 'Money Heist' S05

Entertainment

Economic activity rises to near pre-pandemic level, report says

Business

Latest Technology News

Microsoft is testing feature-rich Night Mode for Xbox consoles

Technology

Vivo Y53s, with MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, launched in India

Technology

Prior to launch, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3's full specifications leaked

Technology

Prior to launch, Mi MIX 4's full specifications leaked

Technology

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G gets Android 11 stable update

Technology

Features

How to use multiple WhatsApp accounts on phones, PCs

Technology

Want to mine Bitcoins at home? Here's a step-by-step guide

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are Deepfake videos, how to spot them

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: Everything you need to know about 'dark web'

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are phishing attacks and how to avoid them?

Technology

Related News

Nokia's latest 4G feature phone goes official at Rs. 2,800

Technology

Ahead of launch, Nokia XR20's design revealed in leaked image

Technology

Ahead of launch, Nokia C30's renders and specifications leaked

Technology

Nokia G20 launched in India at Rs. 13,000

Technology

Nokia Mobiles News

Nokia G50 5G to cost around £210 in the UK

Technology

Nokia XR20 to be launched in India on July 27

Technology

Nokia XR20 spotted on Geekbench with a Snapdragon 480 processor

Technology

Nokia C20 Plus appears on Geekbench; key specifications leaked

Technology

Nokia G10, G20 bag BIS certification; India launch imminent

Technology
Trending Topics