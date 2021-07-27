Home / News / Technology News / Nokia C30 and Nokia 6310 affordable handsets launched in Europe
Nokia C30 and Nokia 6310 affordable handsets launched in Europe

HMD Global has launched two new entry-level models, the C30 and 6310, in Europe. The former is an Android 11 Go-edition smartphone with entry-level hardware, while the latter is a 2G feature phone with a traditional candy bar design. They are priced at €99 (around Rs. 8,700) and €40 (roughly Rs. 3,500), respectively. Here are more details.

Design and display

Nokia C30 has a 6.82-inch screen

Nokia 6310 measures 135.5x56.0x14.1mm

The Nokia C30 features a waterdrop notch design, a noticeable bottom bezel, and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The Nokia 6310, on the other hand, has a candy bar design with a physical keypad and a curved back panel. The former sports a 6.82-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen, while the latter bears a 2.4-inch QVGA (240x320 pixels) non-touch display.

Nokia C30 has a 13MP main camera

The Nokia C30 comes with a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth lens. Up front, it has a 5MP selfie snapper. The Nokia 6310 packs a 0.3MP VGA camera on the rear along with an LED flash.

The devices offer a range of connectivity options

The Nokia C30 draws power from an octa-core chipset and houses a 6,000mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support. The Nokia 6310 is powered by a UNISOC 6531F processor, paired with a 1,150mAh battery that provides up to 19.45 hours of talk time. They run on Android 11 Go and Series 30+ OS, respectively, and support Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a micro-USB port, and a headphone jack.

Nokia C30 and Nokia 6310: Pricing

The Nokia C30 carries a starting price-tag of €99 (around Rs. 8,700), while the Nokia 6310 costs €40 (roughly Rs. 3,500). They are currently available in select markets.

