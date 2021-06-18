Home / News / Technology News / Nokia C30 to pack a 6,000mAh battery, reveals FCC certification
Science

Nokia C30 to pack a 6,000mAh battery, reveals FCC certification

Written by
Harshita Malik
Last updated on Jun 18, 2021, 12:20 am
Nokia C30 to pack a 6,000mAh battery, reveals FCC certification
Nokia C30 will come with a 6,000mAh battery

HMD Global is expected to launch a new Nokia C30 smartphone soon. In the latest development, the handset has been spotted on the FCC certification site, revealing that it will come with a 6,000mAh battery. Previous leaks have suggested that it will offer a dual rear camera module and a physical fingerprint scanner on the back. Here's our roundup.

In this article
Design and display

It might sport an HD+ display

The Nokia C30 will likely feature a waterdrop notch design with a noticeable bottom bezel. On the rear, it shall pack a circular dual camera unit and a physical fingerprint reader for secure biometric authentication. The device might bear a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a pixel density of 270ppi.

Information

There will be an 8MP front camera

The Nokia C30 is rumored to be equipped with a dual rear camera system, comprising a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, an 8MP selfie shooter is expected.

Internals

The phone will run on Android 11

The Nokia C30 is speculated to draw power from a MediaTek Helio P22 processor, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. At the heart, it will run on Android 11 and will house a 6,000mAh battery. In terms of connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Information

Nokia C30: Pricing

The official pricing details of the Nokia C30 will be announced during its launch, which could happen in the coming weeks. However, going by the rumored specifications, it will be an entry-level smartphone and should cost around Rs. 10,000.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Prior to launch, Vivo Y12A's key specifications leaked

Latest News

#HealthBytes: Everything you should know about cardio yoga

Lifestyle

Prior to launch, Vivo Y12A's key specifications leaked

Science

Battlegrounds Mobile India available as Play Store Early Access download

Science

UEFA Euro 2020, Belgium beat Denmark 2-1: Records broken

Sports

Zimbabwe fast bowler Kyle Jarvis announces retirement

Sports

Latest Science News

Samsung Galaxy F22's official support page spotted, India launch imminent

Science

Realme Narzo 30, 30 5G to debut on June 24

Science

OnePlus Nord CE 5G receives nifty improvements via first update

Science

Vivo V21e 5G's poster reveals key features; launch date tipped

Science

China launches three astronauts to its space station: Details here

Science

Features

How to use multiple WhatsApp accounts on phones, PCs

Technology

Want to mine Bitcoins at home? Here's a step-by-step guide

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are Deepfake videos, how to spot them

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: Everything you need to know about 'dark web'

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are phishing attacks and how to avoid them?

Technology

Related News

Nokia C20 Plus to be launched on June 11

Science

Samsung Galaxy A22 4G's support page goes live, launch imminent

Science

Ahead of launch, ASUS ZenFone 8 Pro bags BIS certification

Science

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G bags NFC certification, launch imminent

Science
Trending Topics