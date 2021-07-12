Home / News / Technology News / Ahead of launch, Nokia C30's renders and specifications leaked
Technology

Ahead of launch, Nokia C30's renders and specifications leaked

Written by
Surbhi Shah
Last updated on Jul 12, 2021, 02:21 pm
Ahead of launch, Nokia C30's renders and specifications leaked
Nokia C30's key specifications listed on a Russian retailer's site

HMD Global is gearing up to launch its latest C-series smartphone, called the Nokia C30. In the latest development, the renders as well as key specifications of the handset have leaked online. It will offer a waterdrop notch design, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, a Full-HD+ display, and a 6,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

In this article
Design and display

The phone might have an LCD display

The Nokia C30 will feature a waterdrop-styled notch design with a thick bottom bezel. On the rear, there will be a circular camera module and a physical fingerprint reader. The handset might bear a 6.82-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. Dimensions-wise, it will measure 169.9x77.8x8.8mm and weigh 191g. It will be offered in Green and White colors.

Information

It will sport a 13MP main camera

The Nokia C30 will be equipped with a 13MP main camera and another secondary lens. For selfies and video calling, it will provide a 5MP front-facing snapper.

Internals

The handset will run on Android 11 OS

The Nokia C30 will draw power from an unnamed octa-core processor clocked at 1.6GHz, paired with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11 and pack a 6,000mAh battery. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Information

Nokia C30: Pricing and availability

HMD Global will announce the official pricing and availability details of the Nokia C30 smartphone at the time of the launch, which is expected to take place in the coming weeks. However, considering the rumored specifications, it should be priced under Rs. 10,000.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Google Pixel 6 Pro revealed in live images

Latest News

UP: Woman sells her baby, cooks up a kidnap story

India

Pooja Bhatt celebrates 30yrs of 'Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin'

Entertainment

Monsoon gives Delhi a miss, reaches last outposts in Rajasthan

India

Indian spinner R Ashwin scripts history in County Championship

Sports

Coronavirus: India records 37K+ new cases; vaccinations dip

India

Latest Technology News

Google Pixel 6 Pro revealed in live images

Technology

Mi 10i and Redmi K20 Pro get MIUI 12.5 update

Technology

Huawei engineer develops open-source autonomous self-balancing bicycle after an accident

Technology

POCO F3 GT to feature an aerospace-grade aluminium alloy frame

Technology

Flipkart Electronics Sale: Deals and discounts on bestselling smartphones

Technology

Features

How to use multiple WhatsApp accounts on phones, PCs

Technology

Want to mine Bitcoins at home? Here's a step-by-step guide

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are Deepfake videos, how to spot them

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: Everything you need to know about 'dark web'

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are phishing attacks and how to avoid them?

Technology

Related News

This is how Realme GT Master Edition will look like

Technology

Nokia G20 launched in India at Rs. 13,000

Technology

OPPO A16's leaked renders reveal design and colors variants

Technology

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3's new renders confirm under-display camera

Technology
Trending Topics