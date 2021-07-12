Ahead of launch, Nokia C30's renders and specifications leaked

Nokia C30's key specifications listed on a Russian retailer's site

HMD Global is gearing up to launch its latest C-series smartphone, called the Nokia C30. In the latest development, the renders as well as key specifications of the handset have leaked online. It will offer a waterdrop notch design, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, a Full-HD+ display, and a 6,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone might have an LCD display

The Nokia C30 will feature a waterdrop-styled notch design with a thick bottom bezel. On the rear, there will be a circular camera module and a physical fingerprint reader. The handset might bear a 6.82-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. Dimensions-wise, it will measure 169.9x77.8x8.8mm and weigh 191g. It will be offered in Green and White colors.

It will sport a 13MP main camera

The Nokia C30 will be equipped with a 13MP main camera and another secondary lens. For selfies and video calling, it will provide a 5MP front-facing snapper.

Internals

The handset will run on Android 11 OS

The Nokia C30 will draw power from an unnamed octa-core processor clocked at 1.6GHz, paired with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11 and pack a 6,000mAh battery. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Nokia C30: Pricing and availability

HMD Global will announce the official pricing and availability details of the Nokia C30 smartphone at the time of the launch, which is expected to take place in the coming weeks. However, considering the rumored specifications, it should be priced under Rs. 10,000.