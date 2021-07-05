Nokia G20 launched in India at Rs. 13,000

Surbhi Shah Twitter Jul 05, 2021, 11:07 am

Nokia G20 will be available via Amazon India

HMD Global has launched its latest budget-range smartphone, the Nokia G20, in India. The handset carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 12,999 and will be available for pre-bookings from July 7 onwards via Amazon and Nokia's e-store. As for the key highlights, the device comes with an HD+ display, quad rear cameras, a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, and a 5,050mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone has a 6.5-inch LCD display

The Nokia G20 features a waterdrop notch design with a thick bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a circular-shaped quad camera module. The handset bears a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is offered in Night and Glacier color variants. Dimensions-wise, the device measures 164.9x76x9.2mm and weighs 197g.

Information

It is equipped with a 48MP main camera

The Nokia G20 sports a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP primary sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro snapper, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, there is an 8MP front-facing camera.

Internals

It offers up to three days of battery life

The Nokia G20 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 processor, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of storage (expandable up to 512GB). Under the hood, it runs on Android 11 and packs a 5,050mAh battery which is touted to last up to three days. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Nokia G20: Pricing and availability

The Nokia G20 is priced at Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB/64GB base model. Pricing details of the 4GB/128GB variant are likely to be revealed on July 7, when the pre-bookings will begin. It will be up for grabs via Amazon and Nokia's official e-store.