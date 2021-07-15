Home / News / Technology News / Nokia G20 goes on sale in India via Amazon
Nokia G20 goes on sale in India via Amazon

Harshita Malik
Last updated on Jul 15, 2021, 02:32 pm
Nokia G20 goes on sale in India via Amazon
Nokia G20 is now available in India via Amazon

Nokia G20, which went official in India earlier this month, has now gone on sale. It carries a price-tag of Rs. 12,999 and is up for purchase via Amazon and Nokia India's official website. The handset comes with a 6.5-inch display, quad rear cameras, a MediaTek Helio G35 processor, and a 5,050mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

It sports an HD+ LCD screen

Nokia G20 measures 164.9x76mm and weighs 197 grams

The Nokia G20 features a splash-resistant body with a waterdrop notch design, a prominent bottom bezel, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a Google Assistant button. On the rear, it gets a circular quad camera unit. The device bears a 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is offered in Night and Glacier color options.

There is a 48MP main camera

The Nokia G20 is equipped with a quad rear camera setup, comprising a 48MP primary sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it has an 8MP selfie shooter.

The phone runs on Android 11

The Nokia G20 draws power from a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it boots Android 11 and houses a 5,050mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Nokia G20: Pricing and availability

The Nokia G20 is priced at Rs. 12,999 for the solo 4GB/64GB model. It is up for grabs via Amazon and Nokia's official website. Buyers can avail Rs. 500 discount with 'FLAT500' coupon code on the Nokia e-store.

Nokia G20
Our Rating
Pros:
Decent LCD display
Offers splash protection
Good day-light photography
Excellent battery life
Cons:
Poor low-light photography
No 5G support
Old chipset
