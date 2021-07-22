Nokia G50 5G to cost around £210 in the UK

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Jul 22, 2021, 12:30 am

Nokia G50 5G's UK prices leaked

As the first 5G smartphone in the Nokia G-series, HMD Global is working to introduce the G50 5G handset soon. In the latest development, two British retailers have listed the phone on their online platforms, revealing its pricing details. As per the listings, the Nokia G50 5G will be priced at around £207 (roughly Rs. 21,000) or £217 (roughly Rs. 22,000). Here's our roundup.

Design and display

It will sport a 6.81-inch display

The Nokia G50 5G is expected to feature a waterdrop notch design with slim bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it might pack a quad camera unit. The device will bear a 6.81-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a pixel density of 386ppi. It will be offered in Sand and Blue color options.

Information

There will be a 64MP main camera

The Nokia G50 5G will feature a quad rear camera module, comprising a 64MP (f/1.9) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies, it will have a 16MP (f/2.0) front-facing snapper.

Internals

Under the hood, a Dimensity chipset is expected

The Nokia G50 5G will likely draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity processor, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11 and is rumored to house a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Nokia G50 5G: Pricing

The official pricing details of the Nokia G50 5G will be announced at the time of its launch. However, going by the prices mentioned by the British online retail platforms, it will cost around £210 (roughly Rs. 21,300) in the UK.