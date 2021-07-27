Home / News / Technology News / Nokia XR20, with IP68-rated rugged built and 5G support, launched
Nokia XR20, with IP68-rated rugged built and 5G support, launched

Harshita Malik
Last updated on Jul 27, 2021, 11:39 am
Nokia XR20, with IP68-rated rugged built and 5G support, launched
Nokia XR20 rugged smartphone goes official

HMD Global has introduced its latest rugged handset, the Nokia XR20, with a price-tag of $550 (roughly Rs. 41,000). The handset has a MIL-STD810H-certified casing which can withstand drops from up to 1.8 meters. It also boasts IP68 dust and water resistance. The display, protected by the latest Gorilla Glass Victus, works even with wet fingers or with gloves on. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The fingerprint sensor is positioned on the side

Nokia XR20 is offered in Ultra Blue and Granite Gray color options

The Nokia XR20 has a punch-hole design, a prominent bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. On the rear, it packs a square-shaped dual camera unit. The device sports a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with 550-nits of peak brightness and Gorilla Glass Victus protection. It also houses a custom button on the top which can be mapped to any app/function.

The phone offers a 48MP main camera

The Nokia XR20 bears a dual rear camera arrangement that comprises a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor and a 13MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens. For selfies and video calls, it has an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing snapper.

It supports 15W wireless fast-charging

Nokia XR20 is touted to last up to two days

Nokia XR20 is powered by a Snapdragon 480 chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it boots Android 11 and is equipped with a 4,630mAh battery with 18W wired and 15W wireless fast-charging support. The handset has stereo speakers, 5G support, and will receive four years of monthly security updates and three years of major Android OS updates.

Nokia XR20: Pricing and availability

In the US, the Nokia XR20 has been priced at $550 (roughly Rs. 41,000) for the solo 6GB/128GB model. It will be up for grabs starting August 24. However, its availability in India is unclear as of now.

