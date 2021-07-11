Home / News / Technology News / Nokia XR20 bags Wi-Fi Alliance certification, launch imminent
Nokia XR20 bags Wi-Fi Alliance certification, launch imminent

Written by
Harshita Malik
Last updated on Jul 11, 2021, 12:55 am
HMD Global is working on a new X-series smartphone, called the Nokia XR20. In the latest development, it has been spotted on the Wi-Fi Alliance certification site with model number TA-1362, hinting at a launch soon. As per the listing, the phone will support dual-band Wi-Fi a/c and Android 11. It will likely get a 6.67-inch display, dual rear cameras, and Snapdragon 480 chipset.

Design and display

It will sport a Full-HD+ IPS LCD screen

The Nokia XR20 is expected to feature a punch-hole design with a prominent bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure authentication of biometric data. On the rear, it will pack a dual camera unit. The device shall bear a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a pixel density of 395ppi.

An 8MP selfie camera is expected

The Nokia XR20 shall be equipped with a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 48MP primary sensor and a 13MP secondary lens. For selfies and video calls, it will have an 8MP front-facing snapper.

The phone will offer a 4,630mAh battery

The Nokia XR20 is speculated to draw power from a Snapdragon 480 processor, combined with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11 and pack a 4,630mAh battery with fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the handset should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Nokia XR20: Pricing

At present, the official pricing information of the Nokia XR20 is unknown. However, considering its specifications and features, it is likely to be priced at around Rs. 22,000.

