Ahead of launch, Nokia XR20's design revealed in leaked image
Ahead of launch, Nokia XR20's design revealed in leaked image

Surbhi Shah
Last updated on Jul 17, 2021, 01:05 am
Nokia XR20 will offer water resistance

HMD Global is gearing up to launch its latest smartphone, the Nokia XR20, in India on July 27. In the latest development, an image of the handset has appeared on the Nokia Community forum covered with water droplets. This suggests that the XR20 will offer some water resistance, possibly IP67 or IP68 certification. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone will have a Full-HD+ LCD display

The Nokia XR20 is likely to feature a punch-hole cut-out with a prominent bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. On the rear, there will be a square-shaped dual camera unit. The device will bear a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It may also have a dedicated push-to-talk button.

It will boast a 48MP main camera

The Nokia XR20 will be equipped with a dual rear camera setup comprising a 48MP primary sensor and a 13MP ultra-wide lens. For selfies and video calling, there will be an 8MP front-facing camera.

It will be backed by a Snapdragon 480 chipset

The Nokia XR20 should be powered by a Snapdragon 480 processor paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11 and pack a 4,630mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Nokia XR20: Pricing and availability

HMD Global will announce the official pricing and availability details of the Nokia XR20 at the time of the launch, which will take place on July 27. However, considering the leaked specifications and features, it may cost around Rs. 20,000 in India.

