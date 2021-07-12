Home / News / Technology News / Nothing ear (1) earbuds will cost Rs. 6,000 in India
Technology

Written by
Surbhi Shah
Last updated on Jul 12, 2021, 03:28 pm
Nothing ear (1) will be available in India via Flipkart

Nothing is all set to announce its truly wireless earbuds, called the ear (1), in India on July 27. Ahead of the launch, the company's Vice President, Manu Sharma, has revealed that the earbuds will cost Rs. 5,999. A Flipkart microsite has also confirmed the details. The ear (1) will arrive as the company's first product since its inception in October 2020.

India is an important market for Nothing: Sharma

"India is an important market for Nothing and in partnership with Flipkart, we look forward to introducing ear (1) to Indian users at the same time as our global launch," said Sharma.

In India, it will be $18 cheaper than the US

Nothing has also revealed that the ear (1) will be priced at $99 in the US, £99 in the UK, and €99 in Europe. This means, the India prices have been set at nearly $18 lower than what consumers will pay in the US. "This is a special price for India so that we can target a larger customer base," said Sharma.

The earbuds will feature Active Noise Cancellation

At present, not much is known about the features and specifications of the Nothing ear (1). However, it has been confirmed to sport a transparent design that will reveal the internals of the earbuds. The ear (1) will also pack three high-definition microphones and offer Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) feature, which reduces unwanted background and surrounding noises.

How does the competition look like?

The Nothing ear (1) will go head to head with the likes of Samsung Galaxy Buds Live, Beats Studio Buds, Google Pixel Buds A-series, and second-generation Apple's AirPods. It will be available for purchase in India via Flipkart at Rs. 5,999. The official sale date will be announced at the time of launch, which is scheduled for July 27 at 6:30 pm (IST).

