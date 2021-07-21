Nothing ear (1) to offer 36 hours of battery life

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Jul 21, 2021, 02:09 pm

Nothing ear (1) will feature an in-ear design

Nothing is all set to launch its first TWS earphones, dubbed as the Nothing ear (1), in India on July 27. The company's co-founder and CEO Carl Pie, in an interview with CNET, has confirmed the key specifications of the earbuds. The ear (1) will provide up to 24 hours of playtime with ANC turned on and up to 36 hours with ANC off.

Design

The earbuds and case will flaunt a transparent design

Nothing ear (1) charging-cum-carry case's design

The Nothing ear (1) will feature a transparent design such that the users will be able to see the internals of the earbuds. The square-shaped carry-cum-charging case will also have a see-through finish, a round button for pairing, and a USB Type-C port. The bottom section of the case will have a white plastic to cover up the battery and the wireless charging coil.

Information

It will have Active Noise Cancellation feature

The Nothing ear (1) will come with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) feature, which reduces or blocks out unwanted surrounding and background noises. Each bud will also be equipped with three high-definition microphones.

Battery

The case will offer a 24-hour backup with ANC on

According to CNET, the Nothing ear (1) case will pack a 570mAh battery. It is said to offer up to 24 hours of backup with ANC turned on and up to 36 hours of backup without ANC. The case will support wired as well as wireless charging, and it will likely offer up to eight hours of battery life with a 10-minute top-up.

Information

Nothing ear (1): Pricing and availability

The Nothing ear (1) will cost Rs. 5,999 in India and it will be available for purchase via Flipkart. The official sale date is expected to be announced at the time of the launch, which will take place on July 27.