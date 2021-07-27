Home / News / Technology News / Nothing ear (1), with ANC support, launched at Rs. 6,000
Nothing ear (1), with ANC support, launched at Rs. 6,000

Surbhi Shah
Nothing ear (1), with ANC support, launched at Rs. 6,000
Nothing ear (1) will be available in India via Flipkart

Nothing has launched its first truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphones, the ear (1), in India. It is priced at Rs. 5,999 and will go on sale starting August 17. As for the key highlights, the Nothing ear (1) comes with a unique transparent design, up to 34 hours of battery life with the case, and Active Noise Cancellation feature. Here's our roundup.

Design

Each earbud weighs 4.7 grams

The Nothing ear (1) flaunts a transparent design with white silicone tips. Each earbud weighs 4.7 grams and is IPX4-rated for sweat and splash resistance. It provides in-ear detection, a transparency mode, and supports tap and slide gestures for controlling various functions. The carry-cum-charging case has a transparent see-through finish on the top, a side button for pairing, and a USB Type-C port.

Each bud is equipped with three microphones

The Nothing ear (1) comes with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) technology, which blocks out or reduces the background and unwanted surrounding noises. It has two modes: Light and Maximum. Each bud packs an 11.6mm dynamic driver as well as three high-definition microphones.

The carry-cum-charging case supports wired and wireless charging

The Nothing ear (1) case packs a 570mAh battery. It offers up to 24 hours of backup with ANC turned on and up to 34 hours of playtime with ANC turned off. Each bud lasts up to 4.5 hours/charge with ANC on and the case supports wired as well as wireless charging. Customers have the option to tweak settings via the ear (1) app.

Nothing ear (1): Pricing and availability

The Nothing ear (1) carries a price-tag of Rs. 5,999 in India. It will be available for purchase via Flipkart from August 17 onwards. In the global markets, it is priced at $99 (around Rs. 7,370).

