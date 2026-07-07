Nothing's new budget earbuds can record what you're listening to

Enhanced features

Earbuds have 32MB of built-in storage

The new earbuds come with a case that is only used for storage and charging, extending the playback time from up to 10 hours to up to 42 hours. The earbuds themselves have been upgraded with 32MB of storage, allowing them to record what you're listening to. A new feature called Audio Snapshot can be activated by pinching both earbuds, recording what's playing plus a bit of preroll so nothing is missed.