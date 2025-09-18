Now, Hyderabad airport robots will deliver food to your gate
Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport just got a tech upgrade—now, robots deliver food right to your boarding gate.
This first-of-its-kind service in India, created by Ottonomy and run with Refresh24Seven and GMR Innovex, is all about cutting down those post-security queues and making travel less stressful.
How to order a meal from the robot
Order from favorites like Minerva Coffee Shop or Pista House by scanning a QR code at kiosks or on the robot itself.
Pay online, get an OTP, and when the robot arrives (usually within 15 minutes for food), just enter your code to grab your meal from its compartment.
The AI-powered bot navigates crowds smoothly and even lets you track your order in real time.
More bots coming soon
Right now, there's one robot serving domestic gates 101-124 during busy hours—but the airport plans to expand this service to more gates and outlets gradually, plus bring it to the international terminal.