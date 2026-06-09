NTU Singapore builds 4.4mm surgical robot performing 5 functions

Robot's magnetized silicone enables selective actuation

The robot's soft silicone body is packed with magnetic particles, letting different parts respond to the same magnetic field in unique ways.

In lab tests on models and chicken liver, it successfully demonstrated several functions in lab tests.

Plus, biocompatibility checks showed over 99% cell viability in cultured human skin cells.

While it's still a prototype controlled from outside the body, this little device could someday make minimally invasive surgeries much simpler, combining diagnosis, treatment, and sample collection into one neat package.