Red Magic 6R bags 3C certification with 55W fast-charging support

Written by Surbhi Shah Mail Last updated on May 11, 2021, 12:18 am

As an addition to its Magic 6-series of smartphones, Nubia is gearing up to launch the Red Magic 6R soon. In the latest development, the handset (model number NX666J) has been spotted on the 3C certification site with 55W fast-charging support. Recently, a TENAA listing had revealed that it will come with a Full-HD+ display, quad rear cameras, and Android 11.

Design and display

The phone will sport an OLED display

The Nubia Red Magic 6R is likely to feature a conventional rectangular screen with slim top and bottom bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it may offer a multi camera setup. The handset will bear a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. Dimensions-wise, it will measure 163.04x75.34x8.2mm and weigh 186g.

Information

There will be a 16MP selfie camera

The Nubia Red Magic 6R will be equipped with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP main camera. Details regarding the other lenses are still under the wraps. For selfies and video calling, a 16MP front-facing snapper is expected.

Internals

It will run on an octa-core 2.8GHz processor

Nubia Red Magic 6R will draw power from an octa-core 2.8GHz processor (possibly Snapdragon 888), combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. It will run on Android 11 and may pack a 5,050mAh battery with 55W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

Nubia Red Magic 6R: Pricing and availability

As of now, there is no information regarding the official pricing and availability of the Nubia Red Magic 6R. However, considering the expected specifications, it may cost around Rs. 40,000.