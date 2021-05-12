Nubia Red Magic 6R bags FCC certification; key specifications revealed

Nubia is gearing up to launch a new Red Magic 6-series smartphone, called the Red Magic 6R. In the latest development, the handset has been spotted on the FCC certification site, revealing some of its key specifications. As per the listing, the device will come with a 4,100mAh battery, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity. Here's our roundup.

The phone will have an OLED display

The Nubia Red Magic 6R will feature a conventional rectangular screen with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will offer a rectangle-shaped quad camera module. The handset will bear a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED screen with a 120Hz or higher refresh rate. It will measure 163.03x75.34x8.20mm and weigh 186.4 grams.

It will sport a 64MP main camera

The Nubia Red Magic 6R will be equipped with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary sensor and three other lenses, details of which are not known as of now. On the front, a 16MP selfie snapper is expected.

It will offer support for 55W fast-charging

The Nubia Red Magic 6R is likely to draw power from a Snapdragon 888 or Snapdragon 870 chipset, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. It will run on Android 11 and pack a 4,100mAh battery with 55W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device will offer support for 5G, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi, and a Type-C port.

The official pricing and availability details of the Nubia Red Magic 6R will be announced at the time of launch. However, considering the expected specifications, it is likely to cost around Rs. 40,000.