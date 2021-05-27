Home / News / Science News / Nubia launches RedMagic 6R with 144Hz display, quad rear cameras
Science

Nubia launches RedMagic 6R with 144Hz display, quad rear cameras

Written by
Harshita Malik
Last updated on May 27, 2021, 02:08 pm
Nubia launches RedMagic 6R with 144Hz display, quad rear cameras
Nubia RedMagic 6R launched in China

As an addition to its RedMagic 6 series of smartphones, Chinese tech giant Nubia has announced the RedMagic 6R handset in its home country. It carries a price-tag of CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 34,000) and comes with top-of-the-line specifications, including a Snapdragon 888 chipset, a 144Hz screen, and 400Hz touch shoulder buttons for gaming. Here's our roundup.

In this article
Design and display

It flaunts a Full-HD+ AMOLED screen

The RedMagic 6R offers a punch-hole cut-out with slim bezels, an in-display fingerprint reader, and 400Hz shoulder buttons. On the rear, it packs a quad camera module. The phone sports a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. It is offered in Black, White, Silver, and a dual-tone Buddha limited edition model.

Information

There is a 64MP main sensor

The Nubia RedMagic 6R bears a quad rear camera arrangement, comprising a 64MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, it has a 16MP front-facing snapper.

Internals

The device is equipped with a 4,200mAh battery

The RedMagic 6R is powered by a Snapdragon 888 processor, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based RedMagic OS 4.0 and houses a 4,200mAh battery with 55W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the handset offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Pocket-pinch

Nubia RedMagic 6R: Pricing and availability

The Nubia RedMagic 6R is priced at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 34,000) for the 6GB/128GB model, CNY 3,299 (approximately Rs. 38,000) for the 8GB/128GB variant, CNY 3,599 (around Rs. 41,000) for the 12GB/128GB version, and CNY 3,899 (roughly Rs. 44,400) for the 12GB/256GB variant. Meanwhile, the limited edition Buddha model costs CNY 3,999 (approximately Rs. 45,500) for its solo 12GB/256GB version.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
OnePlus U1S LED TV series tipped to feature 4K display

Latest News

Rahul Vaidya's 'Aly' review: Nostalgic ride for 'Bigg Boss' fans

Entertainment

Euro 2020: Decoding the squad of Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal

Sports

Coronavirus: As second wave continues, India rushes to import vaccines

India

Ahead of debut, Audi e-tron listed on official Indian website

Auto

NewsBytes Explainer: Did COVID-19 leak from Wuhan lab?

Science

Latest Science News

OnePlus U1S LED TV series tipped to feature 4K display

Science

Royole unveils world's first stretchable display at Display Week

Science

Infinix Hot 10S's first sale today at 12pm via Flipkart

Science

Google's under-display camera patent could radically transform future Pixel phones

Science

NewsBytes Briefing: WhatsApp avenges Twitter in India, and more

Science

Features

How to use multiple WhatsApp accounts on phones, PCs

Science

Want to mine Bitcoins at home? Here's a step-by-step guide

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are Deepfake videos, how to spot them

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: Everything you need to know about 'dark web'

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are phishing attacks and how to avoid them?

Science

Related News

RedMagic 6R will offer 400Hz touch shoulder buttons for gaming

Science

Nubia RedMagic 6R set to debut on May 27

Science

Ahead of launch, Nubia Z30 Pro previewed in official images

Science

HONOR Play5, with 66W fast-charging support, goes official

Science
Trending Topics