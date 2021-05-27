Nubia launches RedMagic 6R with 144Hz display, quad rear cameras

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on May 27, 2021, 02:08 pm

Nubia RedMagic 6R launched in China

As an addition to its RedMagic 6 series of smartphones, Chinese tech giant Nubia has announced the RedMagic 6R handset in its home country. It carries a price-tag of CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 34,000) and comes with top-of-the-line specifications, including a Snapdragon 888 chipset, a 144Hz screen, and 400Hz touch shoulder buttons for gaming. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

It flaunts a Full-HD+ AMOLED screen

The RedMagic 6R offers a punch-hole cut-out with slim bezels, an in-display fingerprint reader, and 400Hz shoulder buttons. On the rear, it packs a quad camera module. The phone sports a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. It is offered in Black, White, Silver, and a dual-tone Buddha limited edition model.

Information

There is a 64MP main sensor

The Nubia RedMagic 6R bears a quad rear camera arrangement, comprising a 64MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, it has a 16MP front-facing snapper.

Internals

The device is equipped with a 4,200mAh battery

The RedMagic 6R is powered by a Snapdragon 888 processor, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based RedMagic OS 4.0 and houses a 4,200mAh battery with 55W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the handset offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Pocket-pinch

Nubia RedMagic 6R: Pricing and availability

The Nubia RedMagic 6R is priced at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 34,000) for the 6GB/128GB model, CNY 3,299 (approximately Rs. 38,000) for the 8GB/128GB variant, CNY 3,599 (around Rs. 41,000) for the 12GB/128GB version, and CNY 3,899 (roughly Rs. 44,400) for the 12GB/256GB variant. Meanwhile, the limited edition Buddha model costs CNY 3,999 (approximately Rs. 45,500) for its solo 12GB/256GB version.