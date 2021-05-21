Home / News / Science News / Nubia RedMagic 6R set to debut on May 27
Science

Nubia RedMagic 6R set to debut on May 27

Written by
Harshita Malik
Last updated on May 21, 2021, 05:55 pm
Nubia RedMagic 6R set to debut on May 27
RedMagic 6R smartphone to go official on May 27

Nubia will announce a new RedMagic 6R gaming smartphone in China on May 27, as confirmed by the company. The handset will join the existing RedMagic 6 and 6 Pro phones, which went official in March. As for the key highlights, the 6R is said to come with 55W fast-charging support, an OLED panel, and a Snapdragon 888 chipset. Here's our roundup.

In this article
Design and display

It will sport a Full-HD+ screen

The RedMagic 6R will feature a conventional screen with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will pack a quad camera module. The device will offer a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz or 144Hz. Dimensions-wise, it should measure 163.03x75.34x8.20mm and tip the scales at 186.4 grams.

Information

There will be a 16MP front camera

The RedMagic 6R will come with a quad rear camera setup, comprising a 64MP primary lens and three other sensors, details of which are unknown as of now. Up front, it will have a 16MP selfie snapper.

Internals

The phone will come equipped with a 4,100mAh battery

The Nubia RedMagic 6R will draw power from a Snapdragon 888 processor, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11 and house a 4,100mAh battery with 55W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

Nubia RedMagic 6R: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the RedMagic 6R will be announced at the May 27 launch event. It is expected to be priced lower than the RedMagic 6 which starts at CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 43,000) in China.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Samsung Galaxy M52 5G may debut as rebranded Galaxy F52

Latest News

Honor killing? Parents murder, dismember Iranian filmmaker for not marrying

World

Trouble getting vaccine slot? Take a 'vaccine vacation' to Russia!

Lifestyle

Boney Kapoor recounts how Cyclone Tauktae, lockdown impacted 'Maidaan' finances

Entertainment

Ireland fast bowler Boyd Rankin announces retirement

Sports

'No Sudden Move' teaser: A stellar cast in not-so-perfect heist

Entertainment

Latest Science News

Delayed second Pfizer shot boosts immunity by over three times

Science

COVID-19 could become like common cold in future: Study

Science

You can get a blue tick on Twitter: Here's how

Science

ASUS 8Z series spotted on official Indian website, launch imminent

Science

Clubhouse app is now available on Android globally (including India)

Science

Features

How to use multiple WhatsApp accounts on phones, PCs

Science

Want to mine Bitcoins at home? Here's a step-by-step guide

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are Deepfake videos, how to spot them

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: Everything you need to know about 'dark web'

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are phishing attacks and how to avoid them?

Science

Related News

Ahead of launch, Nubia Z30 Pro previewed in official images

Science

POCO M3 Pro 5G's battery and camera details officially revealed

Science

Realme Narzo 30 to feature a 90Hz display

Science

POCO M3 Pro 5G to be launched on May 19

Science
Trending Topics