Nubia RedMagic 6R set to debut on May 27

RedMagic 6R smartphone to go official on May 27

Nubia will announce a new RedMagic 6R gaming smartphone in China on May 27, as confirmed by the company. The handset will join the existing RedMagic 6 and 6 Pro phones, which went official in March. As for the key highlights, the 6R is said to come with 55W fast-charging support, an OLED panel, and a Snapdragon 888 chipset. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

It will sport a Full-HD+ screen

The RedMagic 6R will feature a conventional screen with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will pack a quad camera module. The device will offer a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz or 144Hz. Dimensions-wise, it should measure 163.03x75.34x8.20mm and tip the scales at 186.4 grams.

Information

There will be a 16MP front camera

The RedMagic 6R will come with a quad rear camera setup, comprising a 64MP primary lens and three other sensors, details of which are unknown as of now. Up front, it will have a 16MP selfie snapper.

Internals

The phone will come equipped with a 4,100mAh battery

The Nubia RedMagic 6R will draw power from a Snapdragon 888 processor, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11 and house a 4,100mAh battery with 55W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

Nubia RedMagic 6R: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the RedMagic 6R will be announced at the May 27 launch event. It is expected to be priced lower than the RedMagic 6 which starts at CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 43,000) in China.