RedMagic 6R will offer 400Hz touch shoulder buttons for gaming

Last updated on May 24, 2021

Nubia's upcoming gaming smartphone, the RedMagic 6R is all set to be launched on May 27. In the run-up to the launch event, the company has released a teaser image, revealing that the handset will come with 400Hz touch shoulder buttons for an improved gaming experience. It is also confirmed to have a Snapdragon 888 chipset, LPDDR5 RAM, and UFS 3.1 storage.

Design and display

It will boast of a high screen refresh rate

The Nubia RedMagic 6R will feature a conventional rectangular screen with slim bezels on the sides and an integrated fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it is speculated to pack a quad camera arrangement. The device might sport a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED display with a 120Hz or 144Hz refresh rate. Dimensions-wise, it will be 7.8mm thick and weigh 186 grams.

It will have a 16MP front-facing camera

The Nubia RedMagic 6R will offer a quad rear camera module, including a 64MP main sensor and three other snappers, details of which are unknown as of now. Up front, there will be a 16MP shooter.

Internals

Under the hood, the phone will support 55W fast-charging

The RedMagic 6R will be fueled by a Snapdragon 888 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. At the heart, it will run on Android 11 and pack a 4,100mAh battery with 55W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Nubia RedMagic 6R: Pricing and availability

Nubia will announce the official pricing and availability details of the RedMagic 6R flagship at the time of its launch on May 27. However, going by the specifications and features, it is expected to be priced at around Rs. 40,000.