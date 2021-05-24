Home / News / Science News / RedMagic 6R will offer 400Hz touch shoulder buttons for gaming
Science

RedMagic 6R will offer 400Hz touch shoulder buttons for gaming

Written by
Harshita Malik
Last updated on May 24, 2021, 07:36 pm
RedMagic 6R will offer 400Hz touch shoulder buttons for gaming
Nubia RedMagic 6R to come with special gaming triggers

Nubia's upcoming gaming smartphone, the RedMagic 6R is all set to be launched on May 27. In the run-up to the launch event, the company has released a teaser image, revealing that the handset will come with 400Hz touch shoulder buttons for an improved gaming experience. It is also confirmed to have a Snapdragon 888 chipset, LPDDR5 RAM, and UFS 3.1 storage.

In this article
Design and display

It will boast of a high screen refresh rate

The Nubia RedMagic 6R will feature a conventional rectangular screen with slim bezels on the sides and an integrated fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it is speculated to pack a quad camera arrangement. The device might sport a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED display with a 120Hz or 144Hz refresh rate. Dimensions-wise, it will be 7.8mm thick and weigh 186 grams.

Information

It will have a 16MP front-facing camera

The Nubia RedMagic 6R will offer a quad rear camera module, including a 64MP main sensor and three other snappers, details of which are unknown as of now. Up front, there will be a 16MP shooter.

Internals

Under the hood, the phone will support 55W fast-charging

The RedMagic 6R will be fueled by a Snapdragon 888 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. At the heart, it will run on Android 11 and pack a 4,100mAh battery with 55W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

Nubia RedMagic 6R: Pricing and availability

Nubia will announce the official pricing and availability details of the RedMagic 6R flagship at the time of its launch on May 27. However, going by the specifications and features, it is expected to be priced at around Rs. 40,000.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Realme X7 Max 5G tipped to start at Rs. 28,000

Latest News

After black, white fungus, yellow fungus case reported in Ghaziabad

India

Rajya Sabha MP objects to 'The Family Man-2' Tamils' portrayal

Entertainment

'Nobody dying for lack of marriage-certificates': Centre on same-sex marriages

India

Dwayne Johnson teases 'Black Adam' costume, shares behind-the-scenes photos

Entertainment

BCCI to donate 2,000 oxygen concentrators in fight against COVID-19

Sports

Latest Science News

Clubhouse shoots to million downloads on Android within a week

Science

Here's what to expect from Microsoft Build 2021 developers conference

Science

Realme Smart TV 4K range to debut on May 31

Science

OnePlus TV 40Y1 launched in India at Rs. 24,000

Science

Realme X7 Max 5G's India launch set for May 31

Science

Features

How to use multiple WhatsApp accounts on phones, PCs

Science

Want to mine Bitcoins at home? Here's a step-by-step guide

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are Deepfake videos, how to spot them

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: Everything you need to know about 'dark web'

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are phishing attacks and how to avoid them?

Science

Related News

Nubia RedMagic 6R set to debut on May 27

Science

Ahead of launch, Nubia Z30 Pro previewed in official images

Science

Realme Narzo 30 to feature a 90Hz display

Science

Nubia Z30 Pro to debut on May 20

Science
Trending Topics