Science

Nubia Z30 Pro, with quad cameras and 144Hz screen, launched

Written by
Surbhi Shah
May 20, 2021
Nubia Z30 Pro, with quad cameras and 144Hz screen, launched
Nubia Z30 Pro launched in China

Chinese tech giant Nubia has launched its latest flagship smartphone, the Z30 Pro in its home country. The handset starts at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 56,800). As for the key highlights, it comes with an AMOLED display, quad rear cameras, a Snapdragon 888 processor, dual stereo speakers, a dedicated imaging engine, and a multi-dimensional heat dissipation system. Here's our roundup.

In this article
Design and display

The phone flaunts a 144Hz AMOLED display

The Nubia Z30 Pro features a punch-hole design with slim bezels, curved edges, and an integrated fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a quad camera setup. The handset bears a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and DC dimming support. It is offered in Vast Black, Interstellar Silver, and Black Gold Legend colors.

Cameras

It boasts of three 64MP cameras

The Nubia Z30 Pro comes with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.9) primary sensor, a 64MP (f/1.6) wide lens, a 64MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide shooter, and an 8MP (f/3.4) periscope telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom, 50x hybrid zoom and OIS support. For selfies and video calling, it has a 16MP front-facing camera.

Internals

It is fueled by a Snapdragon 888 chipset

The Nubia Z30 Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 888 processor, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based Nubia UI 9.0 and packs a 4,200mAh battery with 120W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Pocket-pinch

Nubia Z30 Pro: Pricing and availability

The Nubia Z30 Pro is priced at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 56,800) for the 8GB/256GB model and CNY 5,399 (around Rs. 61,000) for the 12GB/256GB variant. The top-end Black Gold Legend model costs CNY 5,999 (approximately Rs. 68,000) for its solo 16GB/512GB configuration. The handset will go on sale in China starting May 25.

