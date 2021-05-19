Home / News / Science News / Ahead of launch, Nubia Z30 Pro previewed in official images
Ahead of launch, Nubia Z30 Pro previewed in official images

Harshita Malik
Ahead of launch, Nubia Z30 Pro previewed in official images
Nubia is gearing up to launch its latest flagship, the Z30 Pro smartphone on May 20. In the run-up to the launch event, Ni Fei, the company's VP, has shared images of the phone on Weibo. He has also confirmed that the handset will come with a Snapdragon 888 chipset, LPDDR5 RAM, and UFS 3.1 storage. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

It will flaunt a notch-less screen

The Nubia Z30 Pro will feature an uninterrupted screen with no notch or cut-outs. On the rear, it will pack a quad camera unit similar to that of the Axon 30 Ultra. The device may bear a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED display with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 120Hz or 144Hz refresh rate, and an integrated fingerprint sensor.

The phone will boast of three 64MP cameras

The Nubia Z30 Pro will be equipped with a quad rear camera setup, comprising three 64MP sensors and an 8MP periscope lens. For selfies and video calls, a 32MP under-display camera is expected.

Under the hood, it will offer 120W fast-charging support

The Nubia Z30 Pro will draw power from a Snapdragon 888 processor, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will run on Android 11 and pack a 1,985mAh dual-cell battery with 120W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Nubia Z30 Pro: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the Nubia Z30 Pro will be announced at the launch event tomorrow. However, given the high-end specifications and futuristic under-screen camera technology, it is likely to start at around Rs. 55,000.

