Nubia Z30 Pro confirmed to offer 120W fast-charging support

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on May 18, 2021, 02:09 pm

Nubia Z30 Pro will be able to fully charge in 15 minutes

In a couple of days, Nubia will unveil its latest Z30 Pro flagship smartphone in China. Prior to the launch, the company has confirmed that the handset will offer 120W fast-charging support, which is touted to fully charge the device in just 15 minutes. Separately, the phone has also appeared on the TENAA certification site with a 1,985mAh (rated) dual-cell battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone will sport a 144Hz OLED display

The Nubia Z30 Pro is likely to feature a notch-less, edge-to-edge display with slim bezels, curved edges, and an integrated fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will have a quad camera unit. The handset will bear a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 120Hz or 144Hz refresh rate. Dimensions-wise, it will measure 161.83x73.1x8.92mm.

Information

It will support 50x periscope zoom

The Nubia Z30 Pro is tipped to offer a quad rear camera setup - similar to the Axon 30 Ultra. For selfies, a 32MP under-display camera is expected. The Axon model comes with three 64MP sensors and an 8MP periscope lens with 50x zoom support.

Internals

It will be fueled by a Snapdragon 888 processor

The Nubia Z30 Pro will draw power from a Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It will run on Android 11 and pack a 1,985mAh dual-cell battery with 120W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

Nubia Z30 Pro: Pricing and availability

Nubia will announce the official pricing and availability details of the Z30 Pro model at the May 20 launch event. However, considering the expected specifications, it may start at around Rs. 55,000.