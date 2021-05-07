Nubia Z30 and Z30 Pro's launch scheduled for May 20

Chinese tech giant Nubia is all prepared to launch the Z30 series of flagship smartphones on May 20, as confirmed by a company official. The line-up is expected to include the Z30 and Z30 Pro models.

The Weibo post has also revealed that the Z30 Pro will offer a promising photography experience with features like astrophotography.

Here's our roundup of the vanilla Z30.

Design and display

Nubia Z30 will sport a Full-HD+ AMOLED display

The Nubia Z30 is expected to feature an uninterrupted screen with no notch or bezels, curved edges, and an integrated fingerprint sensor for secure authentication of biometric data. On the rear, it will pack a quad camera module.

The handset may sport a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED display with a pixel density of 396ppi.

Information

It will flaunt an under-display selfie camera

The Nubia Z30 will likely come with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP primary sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide lens, an 8MP telephoto camera, and a 2MP depth shooter. For selfies and video calls, it is rumored to offer a 32MP in-screen snapper.

Internals

A Snapdragon 888 chipset is expected

The Nubia Z30 will draw power from a Snapdragon 888 processor, combined with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Under the hood, it will run on Android 11 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support.

In terms of connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

Nubia Z30: Pricing

The official pricing and availability details of the Nubia Z30 series will be announced at the time of launch on May 20. However, considering the expected specifications and features, the line-up is likely to be priced upwards of Rs. 40,000.