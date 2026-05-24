NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang says computers will understand humans
Technology
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang says we're heading into a future where computers "will understand us," not the other way around.
Thanks to rapid progress in AI, machines are getting better at picking up on how we talk and behave, making tech feel a lot more natural and human-friendly.
Adaptive AI eases computer interactions
With smarter voice recognition and adaptive AI tools, interacting with computers is becoming way easier.
Companies like NVIDIA are leading the charge by building tech that can actually mimic how we think.
The result? Everyday devices are getting smarter and more helpful, making life, work, and even school projects smoother for everyone.