NZone S7 Pro 5G goes official with triple rear cameras

NZone S7 Pro 5G launched in China at around Rs. 26,400

China Mobile-backed NZone has launched its first smartphone, the S7 Pro 5G, in its home country. It starts at CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 26,400). As for the key highlights, the handset has a punch-hole display with over 91% screen-to-body ratio, a 64MP triple rear camera setup, a Dimensity 720 chipset, and 40W fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

It is available in three color options

The NZone S7 Pro 5G features a centrally-aligned punch-hole design with slim bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. On the rear, it packs a triple camera unit. The device sports a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 90Hz refresh rate, and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. It comes in Golden Sunlight, Misty Blue, and Elegant Black colors.

Information

There is a 16MP selfie camera

The NZone S7 Pro 5G is equipped with a triple rear camera module, comprising a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP super-wide lens, and a 2MP macro shooter. For selfies and video calls, it gets a 16MP front-facing snapper.

Internals

Under the hood, the phone packs a 4,000mAh battery

The NZone S7 Pro 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 720 processor, coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. At the heart, it runs on Android 11 and packs a 4,000mAh battery with 40W fast-charging support. The handset also provides support for connectivity options like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and 5G network.

Information

NZone S7 Pro 5G: Pricing

In China, the NZone S7 Pro 5G carries a price-tag of CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 26,400) for the 8GB/128GB model and CNY 2,499 (around Rs. 28,700) for the 8GB/256GB variant.