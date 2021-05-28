Home / News / Science News / OnePlus 8 series, 8T receive May 2021 security update
OnePlus 8 series, 8T receive May 2021 security update

Surbhi Shah
May 28, 2021
OnePlus 8, 8 Pro, and 8T get latest OxygenOS update

OnePlus has started releasing a new OxygenOS update for its 8, 8 Pro, and 8T smartphones in India, Europe, and the US. The firmware brings in system improvements, wireless charging stability (on 8 Pro), optimized screenshot capturing, and improved network performance. It also fixes a couple of UI and Gallery related problems while bumping up the Android security patch to May 2021.

Everything to know about the update

The latest OxygenOS update for the OnePlus 8 series and 8T carries version number 11.0.6.6.IN11DA and 11.0.8.13.KB05DA, respectively. It has a download size of up to 386MB (depending on the model). To manually check for the firmware, you can go to Settings >System updates.

The OnePlus 8 Pro flaunts a QHD+ display

As far as their specifications are concerned, the OnePlus 8, 8 Pro, and 8T feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The vanilla 8 and 8T models bear a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED screen, whereas the 8 Pro offers a 6.78-inch QHD+ (1440x3168 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display. The trio supports up to 120Hz screen refresh rate.

They sport a 48MP main camera

OnePlus 8 is equipped with a 48MP primary sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro shooter. The 8T offers a 48MP main sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro sensor and a 2MP depth lens. The 8 Pro has a 48MP main camera, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, an 8MP telephoto shooter, and a 5MP color filter. Up front, they have a 16MP snapper.

They are powered by a Snapdragon 865 chipset

OnePlus 8, 8 Pro, and 8T draw power from a Snapdragon 865 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. They pack a 4,300mAh, a 4,510mAh, and a 4,500mAh battery, respectively. The standard 8 and 8 Pro come with 30W wired fast-charging, whereas the 8T boasts of 65W fast-charging. They also offer support for the latest connectivity options.

Instagram, Facebook finally allow users to hide likes, view counts

Trending Topics