OnePlus releases June 2021 update for 8 series, 8T smartphones

Written by
Harshita Malik
Jun 11, 2021
OnePlus releases June 2021 update for 8 series, 8T smartphones
OnePlus 8, 8 Pro, 8T receive the latest OxygenOS 11 update

OnePlus 8, 8 Pro, and 8T handsets are getting the June 2021 security patch with the latest OxygenOS 11 update in India, North America, as well as Europe. As per the changelog, the firmware optimizes the overall performance of the smartphones and fixes an issue that caused the camera shutter button to fail when shooting at 48MP picture format. Here are more details.

In this article
Information

Information about the update

The latest OxygenOS 11 update for the OnePlus 8, 8 Pro, and 8T carries version number 11.0.7.7.IN21DA, 11.0.7.7.IN11DA, and 11.0.8.14.KB05DA, respectively. The firmware is being released in a staged manner. Users can manually check for it by going to Settings >System updates.

Design and display

The phones support up to 120Hz refresh rate

As far as their specifications are concerned, the OnePlus 8, 8 Pro, and 8T feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint reader. The vanilla 8 model bears a 90Hz, 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen, whereas the 8 Pro has a 120Hz, 6.78-inch QHD+ (1440x3168 pixels) AMOLED display. The 8T sports a 120Hz, 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen.

Cameras

The trio offers a 16MP front camera

OnePlus 8 has a 48MP primary sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro shooter. The Pro model gets a 48MP main lens, a 48MP ultra-wide shooter, an 8MP telephoto snapper, and a 5MP color filter. The 8T offers a 48MP primary sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro camera, and a 2MP monochrome shooter. Up front, they have a 16MP snapper.

Internals

OnePlus 8T boasts of 65W fast-charging support

The OnePlus 8, 8 Pro, and 8T draw power from a Snapdragon 865 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. They pack a 4,300mAh, 4,510mAh, and 4,500mAh battery, respectively. The vanilla 8 and 8 Pro support 30W fast-charging, while the 8T boasts of 65W fast-charging capability. The trio also offers support for the latest connectivity options.

ASUS introduces new gaming laptops with 11th-generation Core H-series processors

