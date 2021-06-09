Home / News / Science News / OnePlus 8T becomes cheaper; now available at Rs. 39,000
OnePlus 8T becomes cheaper; now available at Rs. 39,000

Surbhi Shah
Jun 09, 2021
OnePlus 8T gets a Rs. 1,000 price-cut in India

OnePlus 8T has received its second price-cut in India, becoming cheaper by Rs. 1,000. The handset now starts at Rs. 38,999 for the 8GB/128GB base model. To recall, the OnePlus 8T was launched in India in October last year. It comes with an AMOLED display, quad rear cameras, a Snapdragon 865 chipset, and 65W fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone flaunts a 120Hz Full-HD+ display

The OnePlus 8T features a punch-hole cut-out with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a quad camera setup. The handset bears a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support. It is available in Lunar Silver and Aquamarine Green color options.

It sports a 48MP main camera

The OnePlus 8T is equipped with a quad rear camera module comprising a 48MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro shooter, and a 2MP (f/2.4) monochrome lens. For selfies, it has a 16MP (f/2.4) front-facing snapper.

It is powered by a Snapdragon 865 chipset

The OnePlus 8T draws power from a Snapdragon 865 processor, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It runs on Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

OnePlus 8T: Pricing and availability

Following the price-revision, the OnePlus 8T now costs Rs. 38,999 for the 8GB/128GB version and Rs. 41,999 for the 12GB/256GB variant. The device is available for purchase via OnePlus's official website and Amazon India.

OnePlus 8T
Our Rating
Pros:
Smooth 120Hz AMOLED display
Impressive fast-charging
Good stereo speakers
Clean software
Good main camera
Cons:
No dust or water resistance
Lack of wireless charging
No audio jack
No expandable storage
