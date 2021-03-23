Home / News / Science News / Ahead of launch, OnePlus 9 series' prices in India leaked
OnePlus will introduce its 9 series of smartphones in India today at 7:30pm. The line-up will include 9, 9 Pro, and 9R models.

Now, just hours before the launch event, tipster Abhishek Yadav has leaked the prices of the handsets.

As per the tip-off, the OnePlus 9, 9 Pro, and 9R will start at Rs. 49,999, Rs. 64,999, and Rs. 39,999, respectively.

The OnePlus 9 line-up will sport a punch-hole design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The 9 and 9R models will reportedly bear a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen, whereas the 9 Pro will feature a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3216 pixels) AMOLED display.

The vanilla 9 and Pro handsets will also offer a 1-120Hz adaptive screen refresh rate.

The OnePlus 9 will be offered in Astral Black, Winter Mist, and Arctic Sky color options, while the 9 Pro will be available in Stellar Black, Morning Mist, and Pine Green colors. The 9R will come in Carbon Black and Lake Blue color schemes.

The OnePlus 9 will house a 48MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP tertiary camera. The 9 Pro will offer a similar camera module but with an additional 8MP telephoto lens. Up front, they will have a 16MP camera.

The 9R is likely to sport a 64MP main sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide lens.

OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro will be powered by a Snapdragon 888 processor, whereas the 9R is tipped to draw power from a Snapdragon 690 chipset.

They will come with up to 12GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and boot Android 11-based OxygenOS 11.

The 9 and 9 Pro will pack a 4,500mAh battery, while the 9R will house a 5,000mAh battery.

According to Yadav, the OnePlus 9 will be priced at Rs. 49,999 for the 8GB/128GB model and Rs. 59,999 for the 12GB/256GB variant.

The 9 Pro will cost Rs. 64,999 for the 8GB/128GB storage variant and Rs. 69,999 for the 12GB/256GB model.

The 8GB/128GB variant of the 9R will be available at Rs. 39,999 and the 12GB/256GB model at Rs. 43,999.

