OnePlus 9 Pro receives HDR video recording feature via update

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Jun 08, 2021, 12:05 am

OnePlus has started releasing a new OxygenOS 11.2.7.7 update for the 9 and 9 Pro smartphones in India. As per the changelog, the firmware adds the HDR video recording feature for the 9 Pro model, and improves the overall recording and shooting experience on both the phones. It also reduces power consumption, improves system stability, and fixes known issues on the devices.

Everything to know about the update

The OxygenOS update for the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro in India carries version number 11.2.7.7.LE25DA and 11.2.7.7.LE15DA, respectively. It is being released in a staged manner via OTA method. To manually check for the firmware, you can go to Settings >System updates.

Design and display

The phones have a 120Hz AMOLED display

As far as their specifications are concerned, the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro feature a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The standard model bears a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display, whereas the Pro variant flaunts a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3216 pixels) LTPO AMOLED screen. The duo offers a 120Hz screen refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and up to 1,300-nits of brightness.

Cameras

They have a 50MP ultra-wide camera

On the rear, the OnePlus 9 is equipped with a Hasselblad-branded triple camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 50MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) monochrome shooter. The OnePlus 9 Pro sports a similar camera module but with an additional 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens. For selfies and video calling, they have a 16MP (f/2.4) front-facing camera.

Internals

They draw power from a Snapdragon 888 processor

The OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro are fueled by an octa-core Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. They boot Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W wired fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the devices offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, 5G, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.