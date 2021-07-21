Home / News / Technology News / OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro receive Bitmoji AOD via update
OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro receive Bitmoji AOD via update

OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro get OxygenOS 11.2.8.8 update in India

OnePlus has started releasing a new OxygenOS 11.2.8.8 software update for the 9 and 9 Pro smartphones in India. As per the changelog, the firmware introduces a new Bitmoji AOD, a feature that lets you add your personalized Bitmoji avatar to the Always-on display. It also brings in OnePlus Store app and the latest July 2021 Android security patch. Here's our roundup.

Details

Everything to know about the update

In India, the latest OxygenOS update for the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro carries version number 11.2.8.8.LE25DA and 11.2.8.8.LE15DA, respectively. It is being released in a staged manner wherein the software will reach limited users first, followed by a wider roll-out. To enable the Bitmoji AOD feature, you can go to Settings >Customization >Clock on Ambient Display >Bitmoji.

Design and display

The phones have a 120Hz AMOLED display

As far as their specifications are concerned, the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro bear a punch-hole cut-out with slim bezels, an IP68-rated build quality, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The former has a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED screen, while the latter sports a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3216 pixels) LTPO AMOLED display. The duo offers a 120Hz screen refresh rate and HDR10+ support.

Cameras

They have a 48MP main camera

The OnePlus 9 features a triple rear camera unit comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 50MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) monochrome snapper. The 9 Pro offers a similar camera arrangement but with an additional 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens. For selfies and video calling, both the handsets have a 16MP (f/2.4) front-facing camera.

Internals

They draw power from a Snapdragon 888 chipset

The OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro are powered by a Snapdragon 888 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. They run on Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the devices offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

