Home / News / Science News / OnePlus 9 series-related announcement expected on March 8
Science

OnePlus 9 series-related announcement expected on March 8

Written by
Harshita Malik
Last updated on Mar 02, 2021, 01:42 pm
OnePlus 9 series-related announcement expected on March 8

OnePlus is working on its 9 series of smartphones, which is said to include 9, 9 Pro, and 9R models.

In the latest development, a dedicated microsite on the company's official website suggests "something new" is coming on March 8, hinting at an announcement related to the launch of the 9 series.

Previous rumors have tipped that the line-up will debut sometime in March.

In this article
OnePlus 9, 9 Pro will boast of a 120Hz screen The Pro model will have a Hasselblad-branded quad rear camera Under the hood, they will run on Android 11 What do we know about the OnePlus 9R? OnePlus 9, 9 Pro, and 9R: Pricing and availability

Design and display

OnePlus 9, 9 Pro will boast of a 120Hz screen

The OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro smartphones will feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint reader for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, they will house up to four cameras.

They will bear a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) and a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3216 pixels) AMOLED screen, respectively, both with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Cameras

The Pro model will have a Hasselblad-branded quad rear camera

The OnePlus 9 is expected to sport a triple rear camera unit including a 12MP primary sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP telephoto camera.

The 9 Pro will have a Hasselblad-branded quad camera module on the rear, comprising a 48MP main sensor along with a 50MP secondary lens, an 8MP sensor, and another 2MP shooter.

Internals

Under the hood, they will run on Android 11

The OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro will draw power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

They will run on Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support.

For connectivity, the devices should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Key details

What do we know about the OnePlus 9R?

OnePlus 9R will offer a punch-hole cut-out and a 90Hz, 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with an integrated fingerprint reader.

It shall pack a 64MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide shooter on the rear, and a 32MP selfie camera.

The smartphone will reportedly be backed by a Snapdragon 690 processor and a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support.

Information

OnePlus 9, 9 Pro, and 9R: Pricing and availability

The official announcement related to the upcoming OnePlus 9 series of smartphones is expected to happen on March 8. As for the pocket-pinch, the line-up will start at around Rs. 25,000 for the 9R model.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Ahead of launch, OPPO Find X3 series' full specifications leaked
Latest News
Aligarh: Dalit girl was strangulated, no clear evidence of rape
India
Farmers' protest: One side of Ghazipur border reopens for traffic
India
This is the world's first smartphone with carbon fiber monocoque
Science
'Pineapple Express' star Seth Rogen launches weed company
Entertainment
Roger Federer withdraws from Miami Open, will continue to train
Sports
Latest Science News
Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 update rolled out for OnePlus Nord
Science
ASUS ROG Phone 5 spotted on Geekbench with 18GB RAM
Science
Samsung Galaxy M12 to be launched on March 11
Science
Chinese hackers targeted 12 Indian organizations; infiltrated power sector: Study
Science
OPPO F19 Pro, Pro+ teased in India; key specifications leaked
Science
Trending Topics