OnePlus 9 Pro Flash Silver Limited Edition launched in China

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Jun 02, 2021, 01:46 pm

OnePlus introduces a limited edition OnePlus 9 Pro model in China

OnePlus, in collaboration with Japanese illustrator, Hajime Sorayama, has announced a new OnePlus 9 Pro Flash Silver Limited Edition model. Only 1,500 units will be offered and each will be packed in a customized retail box along with a Sorayama robot engraved mobile case and a T-shirt. It will be up for grabs in China starting June 9 at CNY 5,499 (roughly Rs. 63,000).

Design and display

The phone flaunts an LTPO AMOLED display

The OnePlus 9 Pro Flash Silver Limited Edition mirrors the standard OnePlus 9 Pro in terms of its features and specifications. It has a punch-hole design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The handset bears a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3216 pixels) LTPO AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and 1,300-nits of peak brightness.

Information

It sports a 48MP main camera

OnePlus 9 Pro Flash Silver Limited Edition is equipped with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 50MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto shooter, and a 2MP (f/2.4) monochrome lens. For selfies, there is a 16MP (f/2.4) camera.

Internals

It draws power from a Snapdragon 888 chipset

The OnePlus 9 Pro Flash Silver Limited Edition is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 888 processor, paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It runs on Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 65W wired and 50W wireless fast-charging support. For connectivity, it offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Pocket-pinch

OnePlus 9 Pro Flash Silver Limited Edition: Pricing and availability

The OnePlus 9 Pro Flash Silver Limited Edition is priced at CNY 5,499 (around Rs. 63,000) for the 12GB/256GB version. It will be available for purchase in China from June 9 onwards via Tmall, JD.com, and Huantai Mall. This special model is expected to arrive in the global markets as well but the availability details are yet to be revealed by the company.