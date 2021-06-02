Home / News / Science News / OnePlus 9 Pro Flash Silver Limited Edition launched in China
Science

OnePlus 9 Pro Flash Silver Limited Edition launched in China

Written by
Surbhi Shah
Last updated on Jun 02, 2021, 01:46 pm
OnePlus 9 Pro Flash Silver Limited Edition launched in China
OnePlus introduces a limited edition OnePlus 9 Pro model in China

OnePlus, in collaboration with Japanese illustrator, Hajime Sorayama, has announced a new OnePlus 9 Pro Flash Silver Limited Edition model. Only 1,500 units will be offered and each will be packed in a customized retail box along with a Sorayama robot engraved mobile case and a T-shirt. It will be up for grabs in China starting June 9 at CNY 5,499 (roughly Rs. 63,000).

In this article
Design and display

The phone flaunts an LTPO AMOLED display

The OnePlus 9 Pro Flash Silver Limited Edition mirrors the standard OnePlus 9 Pro in terms of its features and specifications. It has a punch-hole design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The handset bears a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3216 pixels) LTPO AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and 1,300-nits of peak brightness.

Information

It sports a 48MP main camera

OnePlus 9 Pro Flash Silver Limited Edition is equipped with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 50MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto shooter, and a 2MP (f/2.4) monochrome lens. For selfies, there is a 16MP (f/2.4) camera.

Internals

It draws power from a Snapdragon 888 chipset

The OnePlus 9 Pro Flash Silver Limited Edition is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 888 processor, paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It runs on Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 65W wired and 50W wireless fast-charging support. For connectivity, it offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Pocket-pinch

OnePlus 9 Pro Flash Silver Limited Edition: Pricing and availability

The OnePlus 9 Pro Flash Silver Limited Edition is priced at CNY 5,499 (around Rs. 63,000) for the 12GB/256GB version. It will be available for purchase in China from June 9 onwards via Tmall, JD.com, and Huantai Mall. This special model is expected to arrive in the global markets as well but the availability details are yet to be revealed by the company.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Ahead of global launch, Realme GT 5G's pricing details leaked

Latest News

England vs New Zealand, 1st Test: Kiwis elect to bat

Sports

NewsBytes Explainer: What's wrong with Apple iPad Pro's mini-LED display?

Science

2021 SKODA KODIAQ's India launch set for third quarter

Auto

Iran's largest warship catches fire, sinks; reason behind blaze unknown

World

A month after Kejriwal's announcement, Delhi's poor await free ration

India

Latest Science News

JioGames will bring popular SEGA Corporation titles to India

Science

Infinix Note 10 series arriving in India on June 7

Science

NewsBytes Briefing: Tesla gets dearer due to pandemic, and more

Science

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro officially listed in India; launch imminent

Science

Samsung Galaxy A22 4G's support page goes live, launch imminent

Science

Features

How to use multiple WhatsApp accounts on phones, PCs

Science

Want to mine Bitcoins at home? Here's a step-by-step guide

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are Deepfake videos, how to spot them

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: Everything you need to know about 'dark web'

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are phishing attacks and how to avoid them?

Science

Related News

Realme Q3 Pro Special Edition, with Snapdragon 768G processor, launched

Science

OnePlus Watch Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition goes official in China

Science

OnePlus Watch Cyberpunk 2077 Edition to debut on May 24

Science

Realme GT Neo Flash Edition may debut on May 24

Science
Trending Topics