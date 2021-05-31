Home / News / Science News / OnePlus 9, 9 Pro receive more camera improvements via update
OnePlus 9, 9 Pro receive more camera improvements via update

Last updated on May 31, 2021
OnePlus 9, 9 Pro get OxygenOS 11.2.6.6 update in India

OnePlus has started rolling out a new OxygenOS 11.2.6.6 update for the 9 and 9 Pro models in India, North America, and Europe. As per the changelog, the firmware brings a range of camera optimizations like improved noise reduction and sharpening effect, better focusing and brightness constancy, and improved auto white balance accuracy. It also optimizes the power consumption and enhances network performance.

The OxygenOS 11.2.6.6 update for the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro carries version number 11.2.6.6.LE25DA and 11.2.6.6.LE15DA, respectively, in India. It is currently being released in a phased manner via OTA method. To manually check for the firmware, you can go to Settings >System updates.

The phones offer a 120Hz AMOLED display

As far as their specifications are concerned, the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, they have up to four cameras. The vanilla model bears a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, whereas the 9 Pro has a 120Hz, 6.7-inch QHD+ (1400x3216 pixels) LTPO AMOLED display.

They sport a 48MP main camera

The OnePlus 9 is equipped with a Hasselblad-branded triple rear camera module comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 50MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) monochrome shooter. The OnePlus 9 Pro comes with a similar camera setup but with an additional 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens. For selfies and video calling, the duo has a 16MP (f/2.4) front-facing snapper.

They are fueled by a Snapdragon 888 chipset

The OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro are powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 888 processor, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, they run on Android 11 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W wired fast-charging support. For connectivity, the devices offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, NFC, and a Type-C port.

