OnePlus 9 Pro now available in India: Details here

The OnePlus 9 Pro features an IP68-rated metal-glass body with a punch-hole cut-out, curved edges, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a quad camera unit.
The handset bears a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3216 pixels) LTPO AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate.
It is offered in Morning Mist, Pine Green, and Stellar Black colors.
Information
The smartphone sports a 50MP ultra-wide camera
The OnePlus 9 Pro bears a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 50MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth shooter. Up front, it packs a 16MP (f/2.4) selfie snapper.
Internals
Under the hood, it runs on Android 11
The OnePlus 9 Pro is fueled by a Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
It boots Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 65W wired and 50W wireless fast-charging support.
The device also offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.
Pocket-pinch
OnePlus 9 Pro: Pricing and availability
In India, the OnePlus 9 Pro costs Rs. 64,999 for the 8GB/128GB model and Rs. 69,999 for the 12GB/256GB variant. It is currently up for purchase via online and offline channels.
Buyers can avail Rs. 4,000 off with SBI Bank credit cards or a 10% cashback (up to Rs. 5,000) using American Express cards on OnePlus.in.