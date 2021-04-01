Home / News / Science News / OnePlus 9 Pro now available in India: Details here
OnePlus 9 Pro now available in India: Details here

Harshita Malik
OnePlus 9 Pro now available in India: Details here

OnePlus 9 Pro, which was launched in India last month, is now available in the country via Amazon, OnePlus.in, OnePlus exclusive offline stores, and other partner outlets.

As for the key highlights, the flagship smartphone offers a 120Hz AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 888 chipset, 65W fast-charging support, and triple rear cameras tuned by Hasselblad.

Here's our roundup.

It boasts of an IP68-rated build quality The smartphone sports a 50MP ultra-wide camera Under the hood, it runs on Android 11

It boasts of an IP68-rated build quality

The OnePlus 9 Pro features an IP68-rated metal-glass body with a punch-hole cut-out, curved edges, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a quad camera unit.

The handset bears a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3216 pixels) LTPO AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate.

It is offered in Morning Mist, Pine Green, and Stellar Black colors.

The smartphone sports a 50MP ultra-wide camera

The OnePlus 9 Pro bears a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 50MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth shooter. Up front, it packs a 16MP (f/2.4) selfie snapper.

Under the hood, it runs on Android 11

The OnePlus 9 Pro is fueled by a Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

It boots Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 65W wired and 50W wireless fast-charging support.

The device also offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

OnePlus 9 Pro: Pricing and availability

In India, the OnePlus 9 Pro costs Rs. 64,999 for the 8GB/128GB model and Rs. 69,999 for the 12GB/256GB variant. It is currently up for purchase via online and offline channels.

Buyers can avail Rs. 4,000 off with SBI Bank credit cards or a 10% cashback (up to Rs. 5,000) using American Express cards on OnePlus.in.

Trending Topics