OnePlus 9R gets a new 'Qingyu' color variant in China

Harshita Malik
Last updated on May 21, 2021, 09:07 pm
OnePlus 9R gets a new 'Qingyu' color variant in China
OnePlus 9R's green variant arrives in China

OnePlus has introduced a new green color variant for its 9R smartphone in China. The latest 'Qingyu' version will be available for pre-ordering starting May 24. As for the key highlights, the OnePlus 9R comes with a Snapdragon 870 chipset, a 120Hz AMOLED display, a quad rear camera system, and 65W fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

It has a Full-HD+ display

The OnePlus 9R features a metal-glass body with a punch-hole design, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it packs a quad camera unit. The device bears a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 120Hz refresh rate. In India, it is offered in Carbon Black and Lake Blue color options.

There is a 48MP main camera

The OnePlus 9R has a quad rear camera setup, comprising a 48MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) monochrome shooter. On the front, it gets a 16MP (f/2.4) selfie snapper.

The phone comes with a 4,500mAh battery

The OnePlus 9R draws power from a Snapdragon 870 processor, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

OnePlus 9R: Pricing

In China, the OnePlus 9R starts at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 34,000) for the 8GB/128GB model and CNY 3,299 (approximately Rs. 37,000) for the 12GB/256GB variant. The new 'Qingyu' color version will go on pre-sale starting May 24.

