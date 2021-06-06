Home / News / Science News / OnePlus releases new update to fix 9R's battery drain issue
OnePlus releases new update to fix 9R's battery drain issue

Surbhi Shah
Last updated on Jun 06, 2021, 12:58 am
OnePlus releases new update to fix 9R's battery drain issue
OnePlus 9R receives OxygenOS 11.2.3.3 update

OnePlus has started releasing a new OxygenOS 11.2.3.3 hotfix build for the 9R model. As per the changelog, the firmware reduces the device's power consumption in 'specific scenarios' as well as fixes some known issues for a better experience. The OTA update is being released in a staged manner and a wider roll-out will happen in the coming days.

Information

Everything to know about the update

The new update for the OnePlus 9R carries version number OxygenOS 11.2.3.3 and has a download size of 106MB. To manually check for the update, you can go to Settings >System updates.

The phone flaunts a 120Hz AMOLED display

As far as its specifications are concerned, the OnePlus 9R features a punch-hole design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a quad camera setup. The handset bears a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support. It comes in Lake Blue, Carbon Black, and 'Qingyu' colors.

It sports a 48MP main camera

The OnePlus 9R is equipped with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro shooter, and a 2MP (f/2.4) monochrome sensor. Up front, it has a 16MP (f/2.4) selfie snapper.

It draws power from a Snapdragon 870 chipset

The OnePlus 9R is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 870 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It runs on Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

