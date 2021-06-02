Home / News / Science News / OnePlus 9T to feature Samsung's 120Hz LTPO AMOLED display
Science

OnePlus 9T to feature Samsung's 120Hz LTPO AMOLED display

Written by
Harshita Malik
Last updated on Jun 02, 2021, 12:00 pm
OnePlus 9T to feature Samsung's 120Hz LTPO AMOLED display
OnePlus 9T’s display details leaked; no 9T Pro this year

As an addition to its OnePlus 9 series of flagship smartphones, Shenzhen-based OnePlus is working on the 9T model. As per a tip-off, the handset will feature Samsung's LTPO AMOLED screen with a 1080p resolution and a 120Hz variable refresh rate. Similar to last year's 8T, the upcoming 9T will be a solo offering and it won't be joined by a Pro model.

In this article
Design and display

A 6.55-inch screen is expected

The OnePlus 9T will likely have a punch-hole cut-out with narrow bezels and an in-display fingerprint reader for secure authentication of biometric data. On the rear, it shall pack a quad camera module. The device will sport a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LTPO AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 120Hz variable refresh rate.

Information

The phone will have a 48MP main sensor

The OnePlus 9T is tipped to offer a quad rear camera arrangement, including a 48MP primary shooter, a 16MP ultra-wide sensor, a 5MP macro lens, and a 2MP mono camera. On the front, a 16MP selfie snapper is expected.

Internals

It will support 65W fast-charging

The OnePlus 9T is rumored to draw power from a Snapdragon 888 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11 and house a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

OnePlus 9T: Pricing

At present, the official pricing details of the OnePlus 9T are unknown. However, it is expected to sit between the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro models, which fall between the price range of Rs. 49,999 and Rs. 69,999 in India.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Infinix Note 10 series arriving in India on June 7

Latest News

International Sex Workers Day: Listing movies that depict prostitutes humanely

Entertainment

England vs New Zealand, 1st Test: Kiwis elect to bat

Sports

NewsBytes Explainer: What's wrong with Apple iPad Pro's mini-LED display?

Science

2021 SKODA KODIAQ's India launch set for third quarter

Auto

Iran's largest warship catches fire, sinks; reason behind blaze unknown

World

Latest Science News

OnePlus 9 Pro Flash Silver Limited Edition launched in China

Science

JioGames will bring popular SEGA Corporation titles to India

Science

Infinix Note 10 series arriving in India on June 7

Science

NewsBytes Briefing: Tesla gets dearer due to pandemic, and more

Science

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro officially listed in India; launch imminent

Science

Features

How to use multiple WhatsApp accounts on phones, PCs

Science

Want to mine Bitcoins at home? Here's a step-by-step guide

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are Deepfake videos, how to spot them

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: Everything you need to know about 'dark web'

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are phishing attacks and how to avoid them?

Science

Related News

Vivo V21e 5G spotted on Geekbench; key specifications revealed

Science

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3's camera specifications leaked

Science

OnePlus Nord N1 bags BIS certification, India launch confirmed

Science

This is how OnePlus Nord N1 will look like

Science
Trending Topics