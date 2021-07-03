Home / News / Technology News / OnePlus 9T tipped to sport 108MP Hasselblad-branded quad camera module
Written by
Surbhi Shah
Last updated on Jul 03, 2021, 11:52 am
OnePlus 9T likely to debut in Q3 of 2021

OnePlus is working on a new member of its 9-series of flagship smartphones, called the OnePlus 9T. According to a tip-off, the handset will arrive in the third quarter of this year with a 108MP Hasselblad-branded quad rear camera setup and ColorOS 11 support. The device is also rumored to sport an LTPO AMOLED display and a Snapdragon 888 chipset. Here's our roundup.

In this article
Design and display

The phone will have a 120Hz Full-HD+ display

The OnePlus 9T is expected to feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels. On the rear, there will be a quad camera setup. The handset is likely to bear a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LTPO AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and an aspect ratio of 20:9. It will also offer an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication.

Information

There may be a 16MP selfie camera

OnePlus 9T will be equipped with a Hasselblad-engineered quad rear camera unit comprising a 108MP main sensor. Details regarding the other lenses are unclear as of now, however, the module might include ultra-wide, macro, and monochrome sensors. For selfies, a 16MP snapper is expected.

Internals

It will offer 65W fast-charging support

The OnePlus 9T is said to draw power from a Snapdragon 888 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It will run on Android 11-based ColorOS 11 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the smartphone should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

OnePlus 9T: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the OnePlus 9T will be announced at the time of the launch. However, considering the rumored specifications, it may start at around Rs. 45,000 in India.

