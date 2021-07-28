Home / News / Technology News / OnePlus may not introduce OnePlus 9T this year
Technology

OnePlus may not introduce OnePlus 9T this year

Written by
Harshita Malik
Last updated on Jul 28, 2021, 02:39 pm
OnePlus may not introduce OnePlus 9T this year
OnePlus 9T's launch tipped to be canceled for this year

OnePlus was expected to launch the OnePlus 9T smartphone in the third quarter of 2021. However, as per tipster Max Jambor, the tech giant will not introduce the handset this year. It was also rumored to sport a 108MP Hasselblad quad rear camera setup and Samsung's 120Hz display. If and when the phone gets released, here's what we can expect.

In this article
Design and display

It will sport a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ display

The OnePlus 9T is likely to feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, it will pack a quad camera unit. The device might bear a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LTPO AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a refresh rate of 120Hz, and a pixel density of 402ppi.

Information

There will be a 16MP selfie camera

The OnePlus 9T is rumored to offer a quad rear camera module, comprising a 108MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro camera, and a 2MP monochrome sensor. For selfies, it will have a 16MP front-facing shooter.

Internals

The phone might be backed by a Snapdragon 888+ chipset

The OnePlus 9T will likely draw power from a Snapdragon 888+ 5G processor, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 12-based OxygenOS and house a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, 5G, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information

OnePlus 9T: Pricing

At present, there is no official word regarding the existence of the OnePlus 9T. However, considering its flagship specifications, the handset should cost around Rs. 45,000 if and when it gets announced.

